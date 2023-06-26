With one tweet, Kim Kardashian ignited the fury of the entertainment industry.

The writers' strike began 55 days ago and there's no chance it's slowing down anytime soon.

On May 2, thousands of members of The Writers Guild of America and Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers went on strike.

In part due to the rise of streaming (Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Binge, Stan and a multitude of other platforms), the technology industry has hit Hollywood faster than perhaps anyone could have expected.

And for writers, the impact has been catastrophic.

But as they strike for fair treatment and reasonable salaries, Kim Kardashian has accidentally pissed them all off.

The reality star, who found marketable fame on Keeping Up with The Kardashians and later The Kardashians, took to Twitter this week and made a rather, er, grave error.

Over the weekend, Kardashian asked her Twitter followers "What [they were] up to????" during her "time between shots." She is currently shooting the 12th season of American Horror Story.



