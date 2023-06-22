The mile-high club and angry sex: Kim Kardashian's very candid chat with Hailey Bieber.

First things first: did anyone else realise that Hailey Bieber is conducting interviews with celebrities from inside her bathroom, or is it just me thinking that’s weird?

Because it’s not in the cute let’s-all-climb-into-the-empty-tub way like in The Bold Type. Rather, it’s a whole table-and-chairs set-up that could literally be placed anywhere else but no, it’s in the middle of a bathroom as part of Hailey’s YouTube series, Who’s In My Bathroom?.

Except it’s not actually her bathroom. It’s a set.

ANYWAY, I digress, because the latest celeb to be questioned in not-Hailey’s-bathroom is Kim Kardashian, who Mrs Justin Bieber has been friends with since she was a kid.





I don’t know what you talk to your family friends about when you're hanging out in not your bathroom, but the girls got down to the real nitty gritty in a game of Truth or Shot. Which is also a semi-new thing for Kim now that she’s drinking again after years and years of sobriety.

I guess it also helps if your sister has her own tequila company.

So, Hails, 26, and Kim, 42, sat down to take shots and answer questions and you better believe it was juicy. Here’s what we now know.

Both Kim and Hailey have done the dirty on a plane.

“Have you ever joined the mile high club?” Kim asked Hailey.

“Yes,” she answered.

“Sameies!” said Kim.

“I was going to say, I don’t even need to ask you that,” Hailey said.