Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to fight in a cage match, and dear God no.

Two of the world's most high-profile tech billionaires – Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg – have agreed to fight each other in a cage match.
Yes, you read that correctly.
After a Twitter user posted about Zuckerberg doing jiu-jitsu earlier this week, the social media owner and Tesla founder commented, "I’m up for a cage match if he is."
Zuckerberg then responded on Instagram with a screenshot of the thread and the caption, "Send me the location".
Musk replied: "Vegas Octagon."
BREAKING: Billionaire Brawl: Musk vs Zuckerberg - The most entertaining cage match of all time— Min Choi (@minchoi) June 22, 2023
Tech titans Elon Musk suggests he's "up for a cage match", Mark Zuckerberg responds on his Insta "Send Me Location" Elon confirms
Where? Vegas Octagon
Date? TBD
Here's what we know pic.twitter.com/8rtlziyxwp