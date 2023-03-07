'Shame, loss and stark terror swept over me.' The story behind Paris Hilton's sex tape.

Despite Salomon not being "capable of the level of trust required to make a videotape like that," Hilton said she was pressured into making a sex tape with him.

Only a few years later was it released for the world to see, without her consent - and Hilton was left to deal with the fallout on her own.

"I was told no one else would ever see it," she said in her book, as per a new extract released in The Sunday Times.

On the night they filmed the tape, Hilton said she drank herself "silly" and took Quaaludes as well.

"I don't remember that much about the night he wanted to make a videotape while we made love. But I did it. I have to own that. I knew what he wanted, and I went with it. The truth is, I wanted to be alive in a sensual way. I wanted to feel like a woman who's comfortable in her own skin."

When the couple split three years later, Salomon sold the tape and it was distributed under the name 'One Night in Paris'.

At the time, Hilton's star was rising - a budding reality TV star and 'socialite' thanks to the launch of her iconic show The Simple Life. So for the sex tape to go viral online and be scrutinised so heavily by the media was horrible for Hilton.

As she wrote: "I felt like my life was over, and in many ways it was. Certainly, the career I had envisioned was no longer possible. Everything I wanted my brand to be, the trust and respect I was trying to rebuild with my parents, the sliver of self-worth I’d been able to recover - all that was instantly in ruins."

Despite pleading with Salomon to remove the tap from distribution, he told her that he "had every right to sell something that belonged to him - something that had a lot of financial value".