'Shame, loss and stark terror swept over me.' The story behind Paris Hilton's sex tape.

When Paris Hilton was first asked by her then-boyfriend in the early 2000s whether she would make a sex tape with him, she felt deeply "uncomfortable".
Hilton, who was just 19 at the time, said he was her first proper boyfriend and she was struggling to navigate it all. Were sex tapes common in relationships? Was she just inexperienced, given he was 13 years older than her?
"He had often said it was something he did with other women, but I felt weird and uncomfortable about it. I always told him, 'I can't. It's too embarrassing'," Hilton wrote in her upcoming book Paris: The Memoir.
"He told me if I wouldn't do it, he could easily find someone who would, and that was the worst thing I could think of - to be dumped by this grown man because I was a stupid kid who didn't know how to play grown-up games."
Her then-boyfriend was famed US poker player Rick Salomon.