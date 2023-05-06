'This will upset you.' The Jennifer Lopez story Ben Affleck shouldn't have told.

Ben Affleck told a very unfortunate story this week.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote his new film Air on Friday, the actor shared details about his wife, Jennifer Lopez, that maybe... he shouldn't have.

Allow me to explain.

Watch: Celebrities who broke up then worked together. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

During the 50-year-old's appearance on the talk show, Barrymore asked if the couple has a cheat drawer in the house with their favourite foods.

"Let me tell you something that's gonna upset you," Affleck replied.

"Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. Whatever she wants. She eats cookies, ice cream, everything."

Then, without skipping a beat, Affleck added that his wife's figure really just comes down to her work ethic and genetics.

"She works out. I mean, I work out too, but I don’t magically appear to be 20 years old you know what I mean? With perfect skin and the whole thing," he joked.

"There’s no taking away the work ethic. The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real, but also the superhuman thing is real. She’s the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Image: OnTheLo.