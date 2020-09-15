While most engagements are announced on Instagram with a ring selfie - allowing every follower to zoom in and have a snoop - we often miss out on the sentimental meaning behind the ring.

Why did they pick gold? Is there a reason it’s a sapphire? Should I comment on the fact it’s heart-shaped?! ...are all very valid and very important questions we need answers to.

And while we won’t be investigating into your neighbour’s, cousin’s, roommate’s engagement ring meaning, we WILL be doing some digging into celebrity engagement and wedding rings.

So here’s a deep dive into the celebrity wedding and engagement rings with the best (and most romantic) meaning behind them.

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring meaning

Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle with a now-iconic three stone engagement ring featuring a massive diamond sourced from Botswana (a favourite spot of the royal couple) and two smaller diamonds either side from Princess Diana’s jewellery collection.

Regarding the band, Prince Harry claimed, “The ring is obviously yellow gold because that’s Meghan’s favourite”. But keen-eyed royal followers will have noticed that the ring has changed a little…

