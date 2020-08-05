Ellen DeGeneres isn’t nice enough? You haven’t heard about David Letterman.

Ellen DeGeneres isn't nice enough.

Former staff members say she never greeted them. When she did an interview in Australia for the Today show, an executive producer says they were instructed by DeGeneres' team not to speak to her, approach her or look at her.

There was that Dakota Johnson interview where she accused the actress of not inviting her to her birthday party, and then it emerged that she had, and DeGeneres had never responded. Then there was that tweet by podcast host Kevin T. Porter who decided to tell the Internet that DeGeneres was "notoriously one of the meanest people alive". He encouraged his followers to share stories they'd heard about the 62-year-old comedian and talk show host, promising to donate to a food bank in return.

Maybe meanness is okay if you dress it up enough to look like niceness.

Watch Ellen's interview with Dakota Johnson. Post continues below.



Video via YouTube.

Buzzfeed News has since published claims of a "toxic work culture", including a black woman who alleges she experienced racist comments and allegations of sexual misconduct. Neither pertain to DeGeneres herself, but rather executive producers and managers.

And so the story goes that DeGeneres has built her brand on "kindness" – imploring her audience to "be kind" for 17 years, but when she departs the stage, she becomes someone else entirely. She's a hypocrite. A Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. A con artist who plays us all.

Such criticism has never been waged at 72-year-old David Letterman, notorious for being prickly on-camera and off.

A Vanity Fair article published by a former staffer in 2009 opened with: "At this moment, there are more females serving on the United States Supreme Court than there are writing for Late Show with David Letterman, The Jay Leno Show, and The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien combined. Out of the 50 or so comedy writers working on these programs, exactly zero are women. It would be funny if it weren’t true."