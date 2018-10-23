To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

We could be forgiven for thinking the Queen sits back now for family events and lets others take the reins.

But according to her ex-daughter-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, Queen Elizabeth played a significant role in the planning of Princess Eugenie’s wedding earlier this month.

In a chat to Hello! magazine about the royal wedding, Fergie gushed about the monarch.

“I cannot be more grateful to Eugenie’s grandmother for making this day so memorable,” she said.

“I am so grateful for all the hard work and kindness behind the scenes to make such a special day for our daughter.”