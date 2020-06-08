Lara Worthington once dominated headlines. She just had her third child and no one noticed.

In 2006, Lara Bingle became a household name. For years, she lived a highly-publicised life on the Australian socialite scene and was a regular feature in the tabloid pages.

Fourteen years later, the former model has managed to give birth to her third child without anyone noticing.

On Tuesday, photos emerged of Bingle and her husband, Sam Worthington, with their two children and another in a pram, thus confirming she has given birth.





In November, the 32-year-old revealed she was pregnant while visiting Sydney for the opening of a Louis Vuitton store.

Despite the recent photos surfacing online, the extremely private couple are yet to officially announce the birth of their third child.

So how did Lara Bingle go from one of the most public figures in Australia to one of the most private? Here's what we know about her life in the public eye.

When Lara was just 18 years old, she was splashed on every television screen across the country in Tourism Australia’s controversial advertisement, as she stood in a bikini on a deserted beach saying “Where the bloody hell are ya?”.

The advertisement was banned in the United Kingdom for being inappropriate.

Previous to her screen debut, she attended school in Sydney's Potts Point, before dropping out at 16 to move to Italy to pursue modelling. Following her return to Australia she was clouded by controversy, as she was thrust into the spotlight in her late teens and early twenties.