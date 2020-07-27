A secret engagement and 'snobbishness': What we learnt from Harry and Meghan's new biography.

If there's one thing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's journey from dating to marriage, to stepping down from royal duties, has not lacked, it's commentary from 'insiders' and 'experts'.

But new book Finding Freedom, written by royal reporters Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, has described the journey - full of controversy and resentment - from beginning to end, based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press and quotes from sources 'close to the couple'.

Harry and Meghan have not contributed to the book, but in terms of royal exposés, this is as 'official' as it gets.

Extracts from the book have been serialised in The Times and The Sunday Times ahead of its publication in August, giving readers an insight into the lives of the couple, and their relationships with the royal family, before, during and after their decision to leave England behind.

This is what we've learned from Finding Freedom.

The first time Harry and Meghan said 'I love you'.

Harry and Meghan met on a blind date in the summer of 2016, in a discreet Soho, London club. For three hours they spoke, huddled "in their own little world".

"Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other," a friend told the authors.

"It was as if Harry was in a trance."

Shortly after the date, Meghan began following a mystery Instagram account - @SpkieyMau5, belonging to the undercover prince. After three months, Prince Harry said he loved her.

"It was Harry who said it first, but Meghan immediately replied, 'I love you, too'," the book says.

Almost immediately, Harry became protective of his connection with Meghan.

According to the book, word got back to him that an old friend of his had been gossiping about Meghan's Hollywood background. The prince immediately cut him off.

There was a secret engagement months before an official announcement.