Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski just got married to her boyfriend of one month.

Hey so surprise, Emily Ratajkowski went and got married to her new boyfriend Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The model and Gone Girl actress posted several photos of her wedding day on Instagram, which took place on Friday. It’s believed the pair has been together for a little over a month.

As the photos on her Instagram story show, the 26-year-old and her fellow actor husband went for a 70s style retro civil ceremony at New York City Hall, complete with a few loved ones and a Pug.

The whole thing looks very low key but also completely outrageous and brilliant all at the same time.