Bachelor in Paradise's Cass has responded to her "villain edit", and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "It was not towards anyone." Bachelor in Paradise's Cass has responded to her "villain edit".

Cassandra Mamone wasn't exactly painted in the best light ﻿﻿on this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Throughout the season, Cass made a number of comments about her fellow constants including Niranga Amarasinghe and Brittney Weldon.

But in an interview with Adelaide Confidential, she's claimed she was edited to look like a "mean girl".

Cass explained that in one scene she was seen referring to Niranga as "gross". But it was actually footage cut together from another interview.

"I was coughing, and the producer said 'Cass. You can spit outside' and I said 'gross'," she told the publication.

"It was not towards anyone."

She did, however, take some ownership over how she acted on the show.

"People that know me know I’m joking, I’m mucking around but those words can still hurt someone," she said.

"That is never my intention."

Watching the show back, Brittney said she was surprised to learn what Cass said about her in Paradise.

"I knew she didn’t really like me because of the love triangle [with Jackson Garlick], but I didn’t realise how much she didn’t value me as a person and that’s really on her," she told The Courier Mail on Wednesday

"I’m proud of how I portrayed myself," she added.