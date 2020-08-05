Mamamia recaps Bachelor in Paradise: "You're a lying, cheating dog."

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

QUIET PLEASE.

It's the second last episode of Bachelor in Paradise and we're about to find out a) which couples will stay together, and b) which couples are here for... their future Instagram careers.

We open on the cocktail party, and the remaining couples are preparing for the final rose ceremony.

Jackson takes conga Brittney for a chat, and they decide that they're not ready to meet each other's parents just yet.

They exit Paradise together, with a plan to give their relationship a go on the outside.

WE WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU.

Oh sh*t.

Osher has no time for bullsh*t tonight.

IT'S TIME FOR THE ROSE CEREMONY.

Mary and Conor and Alisha and Greg Glenn are up first, and both couples decide to stay in Paradise together. Obviously.

Scot with one T and "Mia", who have known each other for approximately 48 hours, decide that meeting each other's parents would be a 'lil bit awkward, so they exit Paradise.