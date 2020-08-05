"Sorry 'Straya!" Every single thing Angie Kent has said about Bachelor in Paradise.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

The drama has continued to play out both on and off screen during this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

While some cast members have complained about the show's editing process, others have questioned some contestants' bad behaviour (ahem Ciarran) and their intentions for being in Paradise (ahem Ciarran). And one of those people includes former Bachelorette Angie Kent.

For the past couple of weeks, Angie has been spilling all the tea by calling out just how genuine (or ingenuine as Jamie would say) the contestants were from her season of The Bachelorette. And we have been not-so-secretly living for it.

Watch: Love lessons learned with Bachelor in Paradise. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

So to keep you up to date on all the Bachie drama, here's every single thing Angie has said about this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Angie apologises to... the entire nation.

After last night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Angie took it upon herself to apologise to Australia for not sending Ciarran and Timm home earlier on The Bachelorette.

The reality TV star commented on a photo shared by the Bachie Funny Instagram account that showed a scene from Mean Girls where Miss Norbury asked the class full of familiar Bachie contestants "who has ever had feelings for Ciarran Stott?"