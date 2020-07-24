To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Down your mango daiquiris quick, pals. It's almost time to hide away our floral shirts and swimsuits, because we're soon leaving Paradise for a brand new Bachelor.

Channel 10 have announced the 2020 season of The Bachelor, starring Survivor's Locky Gilbert as Mr Bach himself, will begin on Wednesday, August 12.

That is SO SOON AND WE'RE EXCITED.

Locky meets Rosemary, a... penguin... Post continues below video.

Like the rest of the world, The Bachelor was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming was postponed, and virtual dates were a thing, so this year's show is going to look very different to usual. On the bright side, hopefully this means no bath tub dates.

With two and a half weeks to go, this is everything we know about the upcoming season.

Who is Locky Gilbert?