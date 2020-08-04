'He was a different person.' Bachelor In Paradise's Brittany on why she and Timm broke up.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Brittany Hockley and Timm Hanly were like fire and water - complete opposites. But when they came together, yes, things turned... steamy.

From day one on Bachelor In Paradise, Britany and Timm were one of the strongest couples to walk the sandy, sunset shores. So, it came as a surpsise on Monday night when Timm asked Brittany to leave paradise with him. According to him, Fiji was causing him more anguish than joy, and it was time to pack his suitcase.

Timm and Brittany left paradise together. Image: Channel 10.

"The environment was just so toxic for Timm," Brittany, 32, told Mamamia. Of course, Brittany is referring to Timm's tendency to curate drama and plop himself in the middle of arguments.

"He wasn't his best self, he wasn't coping very well, and me seeing that side of him wasn't good for us as a couple. If he left, I was never going to stay. I was never going to be with anyone else on the show... it just made sense to leave together.

"I left really thinking that we were going to try something and I believed what he was saying to me because from the beginning I was his 'ride or die' - that's what he kept saying. He said he felt really lucky, and he really wanted to go and explore the world with me."

Upon returning to Australia, last November, their relationship plummeted.

"It went downhill rapidly. It was a real disaster," Brittany laughs.

"He was just a different person."

