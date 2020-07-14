"I've spoken to Carlin." Timm Hanley on The Bachelorette's Angie and Carlin's breakup.

﻿﻿

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

It's been eight months since Timm Hanly broke precisely everyone's hearts on national TV.

The 27-year-old, who became a fan favourite on the last season of The Bachelorette, became runner-up after Angie Kent chose personal trainer and budding actor Carlin Sterritt.

Two weeks ago, however, Angie and Carlin announced their split, ending weeks of speculation.

Watch the trailer for the new season of Bachelor in Paradise below. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel 10.

"We have not wanted to confirm up until this point because there have been much bigger issues going on in the world and we've both been taking space to think about what we really want," Angie wrote on Instagram.

"Matters of the heart are extremely difficult and I'm sad to say that Carlin and I have broken up."

Speaking to Mamamia, Timm shared that while he is no longer in contact with Angie, he has spoken to Carlin since their break-up was made public.

"I've spoken to Carlin, I spoke to him a few weeks ago after they broke up. I just told him, 'I hope you're all good'. But I haven't spoken to Angie at all," he said.

"People have been messaging me saying, 'Oh have a go now, it's your chance!'"

Now, Australia's favourite larrikin is set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise – an opportunity which Timm certainly didn't need any convincing for.

"It's a holiday in Fiji with a heap of hot girls and my mates," he told Mamamia

"Like, what's the worst that could happen? It couldn't get any worse than The Bachelorette ending."

Listen to the latest episode of Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, below. Post continues after audio.