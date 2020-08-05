A ranking of The Masked Singer costumes by how much they'll appear in our GODDAMN NIGHTMARES.

Just when we thought 2020 couldn't get any more worrying, Channel 10 put an Australian celebrity inside an oversized ventriloquist puppet costume.

The Masked Singer returns next week, which means weeks of being haunted by terrifying, singing monsters. It sounds like something out of a low-budget horror movie, and we'll definitely still be watching.

We haven't even see the inaccurately coloured sloth and cactus with... breasts sing yet, but all the harm has already been done by the 1000 The Masked Singer ads that air during precisely every break on Channel 10.

Some of the masks which will have us cowering in our own homes come next week. Post continues below video.

Here is a definitive ranking of the abominations based on how much they will haunt our dreams.

12. Goldfish.

Image: Channel 10.

Goldfish looks like she'd date Will Smith in Shark Tale and we're not mad about it. Consider her a safe space.

Image: Dreamworks.