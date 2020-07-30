The first seven masks and a new judge: Everything we know about The Masked Singer 2020.

It’s fair to say we could all do with a bit of a distraction right now. Even if that distraction comes in the form of life-size animals jumping around on a stage.

That's right, The Masked Singer is back for another season. And Channel 10 somehow found a way to make the masks even more... disturbing.

In just under two weeks, 12 new celebrities will dress up in seemingly claustrophobic costumes and take part in Australia's weirdest guessing game. And we're very excited about it.

Video via Channel 10.

This year's contestants include; the Dragonfly, the Hammerhead, the Kitten, the Wizard, the Frillneck, the Sloth, the Cactus, the Goldfish, the Bushranger, the Queen, the Echidna, and the Puppet... which sounds straight-up terrifying.

Ahead of the season premiere, here's everything we know about The Masked Singer 2020.

The judges.

We've known for a while now that Lindsay Lohan sadly won't be returning to the judging panel this year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Instead, her chair will be filled by New Zealand comedian Urzila Carlson. She'll be joined by last season's judges Jackie O, Dave Hughes and Dannii Minogue.

The start date.

The Masked Singer will kick off on Monday, August 10 at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

The contestants.

Dragonfly