Cara Delevingne has just chopped off her long mermaid hair.

Cara Delevingne is no stranger to a change of appearance. We often see the English model-turned-actress on the runway and in magazines with dramatic, eye-catching outfits, hair and makeup.

Yet it’s her latest style update — one that’s relatively subtle compared to her usual editorial looks — that’s really caught fans by surprise.

Since she’s risen to prominence, Delevingne has always had long, mermaidy hair.

Long hair, always.

Sure, it's changed colours a few times, but the length has remained roughly the same. She has lovely hair, so you can't really blame her.

Now, the 23-year-old has followed in the hair footsteps of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Taylor Swift and dozens of others by getting herself a 'lob', AKA. the long bob, AKA easily the most popular celebrity haircut of the past two years.

Delevingne hinted at a change on Instagram earlier this morning, sharing this rather hairy tableau captioned with the telltale chop emoji:

???????? A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jul 21, 2016 at 10:24am PDT

The big reveal then came at Comic Con, where the Suicide Squad star and her fancy new hurrr hit the red carpet.

It's choppy, it's beachy, and it looks ace.

In fact, the haircut has managed to draw attention away from the star's famous eyebrows.