I spent 22 years thinking I had straight hair. Then I tried the 'bowl method'.

This process is popular among people whose curls usually look like stringy spaghetti, or refuse to form without a little extra help.

A lot of people who grew up thinking they have wavy hair (like me) are using the 'bowl method' to find out that their hair has actually been curly all along, and the ringlets have just been in hiding.

If you’re curious about how to achieve these defined and gorg-ina curls, this one’s for you — thank me later.

How to do the bowl method.

First up, you simply wash your hair as normal. Once you’re done and step out of the shower, ignore the urge to wrap a towel around your head (there’s no point, you’ll be dunking it into a bowl of water).

Instead, grab a bowl that will fit the size of your head, and fill it up with some water. It doesn’t matter whether it’s cold or warm, so just do whatever you’d prefer.

Next, I flip my hair upside down and run my Hairstory Hair Balm, $56.50, over my hair (it's my go-to leave-in conditioner). You can use any leave-in conditioner, as long as it’s a cream, not a spray.

I then repeat this step with curl cream. Again, you can use any — my personal fave is Bondi Boost’s Curl Cream, $44.95.

Get ready to go for a dive, because now we’re submerging our hair in the water. Make sure you get as much of your hair in as possible, and once you’ve dunked it, gently scrunch your hair and squeeze as much of the water out as you can.

Now, here’s where the magic happens, and the curl clumps start to form.