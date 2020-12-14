The 13 iconic haircuts that made celebrities famous.

There's something just so darn powerful about getting a fresh new haircut. From dye jobs to style changes, taking the plunge and shaking things up in the hair department can do a lot of great things for our confidence - and it can also literally make or break a look. For celebrities, a single haircut can be enough to transform their entire careers.

From Jennifer Aniston to Nicole Kidman and Marilyn Monroe, here are some of the most iconic career-changing celebrity hairstyles. As Gabriel Coco Chanel put it best, "A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life."

Jennifer Aniston.

While beauty trends come and go, one thing is for certain - 'The Rachel' is still one of the most iconic haircuts of all time. When Jennifer Aniston debuted Rachel Green’s chic, choppy cut on Friends (created by her longtime friend and hairstylist Chris McMillan), she not only influenced millions of hairstyles but also instantly became a symbol on the hit sitcom.

But as perfect as the locks were for her in our eyes, Aniston and the iconic hairstyle weren't actually a happy match (I know, we're still processing this, too). As she told Allure, "I love Chris [McMillan] and he’s the bane of my existence at the same time because he started that damn 'Rachel,' which was not my best look."

We'd hate to say we disagree, Jen... but, yeah, We disagree.