Why Margot Robbie's character in Suicide Squad has been grossly underrated.

I’m sure I’m not alone when I say that Suicide Squad was one of the big films of 2016 I was looking forward to seeing.

Having only recently become a superhero movie fan (please forgive me), I couldn’t resist the sight of Jared Leto as The Joker, Will Smith finally returning to his action movie home and Margot Robbie continuing to kill it on the big screen in the US.

And if the trailers were to be believed, the action would come complete with a side of kick ass music.

But when I walked out of the screening this week, I couldn’t help but feel…disappointed…by the film.

Borderline betrayed, even.

Yes, it was entertaining. It is a movie, after all, and let’s not forget that the whole point of them is to escape the ‘real world’ for two or so hours.

There’s also plenty wrong with the film: it’s serious lack of character development, it’s rushed storyline, it’s haphazard approach to storytelling, to name a few.

But there’s another big thing about the film that’s stuck with me all week. I can’t seem to shake it.

There’s something seriously wrong with how the world is viewing Harley Quinn.