Britney Spears' body hasn’t belonged to her for 25 years.

When she was 16, it belonged to America.

And America was concerned. About what how she was dressing it – in "sexy" school uniform and crop tops – and what she was doing with it.

Had she had breast implants, or was that growing up? Was she having sex, or was she still Mickey-Mouse Club chaste?

When Britney was in her early 20s, it belonged to the paparazzi.

They were concerned. Their constant vigilance and scrutiny was uncovering changes.

Was she pregnant, or just getting "fat"? Was she drinking too much and getting 'soft'? Was she losing that damn baby weight fast enough?

By the time she was 28, her body belonged to her father.

He was concerned. Could she get it together to make him hundreds of millions of dollars on a Vegas stage? Could she make it dance, sing, perform, fit into the tiny, glitzy costumes he had in mind?

Now, Britney is 41, free, and her body is hers again. Except it’s not. Because we’re still concerned.