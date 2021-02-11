How everyone - including Britney herself - has reacted to the Britney Spears documentary.

Britney Spears is no stranger to having the world talk about her. And with the release of The New York Times' documentary 'Framing Britney', there is a renewed intrigue into the life and career of the 39-year-old - specifically, the exploitation she suffered from seemingly every person in her life.

From the media to her family, the documentary delves deep into how many benefited from Britney's lucrative rise to stardom, with the biggest expense of it all being Britney Spears herself.

The mega-star's public meltdown in 2007 and 2008 was as shocking as it was distressing; as unwatchable as it was... watchable. It was also the catalyst for her conservatorship - a legal document designed for those incapable of making rational decisions.

In light of the documentary, which is not yet available in Australia, there is growing momentum for the 'Free Britney' campaign, which is a fan-based movement to remove Britney Spears' father as the sole conservator of her the singer's estate.

Watch the trailer for 'The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears' here.



Video via Hulu.

So, how has the world responded? Overwhelmingly, people have sympathised with what Spears endured.

Britney Spears' response to her documentary.

For the past 12 months in particular, Spears' own voice has been absent from the public conversation over her conservatorship. But following the release of The New York Times' documentary, the 39-year-old seemingly responded to her conservatorship coming under renewed scrutiny.

"Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!!" Spears wrote on Twitter, where she has over 55 million followers. "We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens!!"