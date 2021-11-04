For 13 years, Britney Spears' father controlled her life. Britney says it was her mother's idea.

Britney Spears is just days away from being free.

At least that's the belief of her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who thinks the pop star's 13-year ordeal could end at her next court hearing on November 12.

The 39-year-old's father, Jamie Spears, also filed court documents on November 1, saying he supports the immediate termination of the conservatorship, which he ran until being suspended as conservator in September 2021.

Watch: Netflix's Britney Vs Spears official trailer. Post continues below video.

He stood by his belief that 13 years ago Britney’s life was in "shambles" and the conservatorship was "necessary", but its "mission has been successful and it is now time for Britney to re-take control of her life", state the court papers, per Vulture.

It's a real turn of events for Jamie, who had previously opposed the end of the conservatorship as recently as August 2021.

But Britney is adamant her father isn't the only member of her family to have benefited from her 13-year-old "abusive" conservatorship.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the pop star alleged her mother, Lynne Spears, was the mastermind behind the legal arrangement that gave her ex-husband control over their daughter's finances, health care, and personal life for well over a decade.

Britney with her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears. Image: Getty.