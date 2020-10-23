'I desperately want a boob job. There are 2 reasons why I'll never get one.'

It’s mysterious to me. My breasts at the moment aren’t big, it’s true, but they’re totally fine. They do the job.

I don’t look at them and think – I’ve got to fix this. I dress pretty conservatively, and actually I imagine if I had big knockers, and I wore a bathing suit I’d worry people were staring.

I’ve interrogated myself here – why do I want this? And all I can really come up with is – I like big boobs. Maybe I just like them on other people, I nudge myself? No, I think, I’d like them on me.

So why not get them? I don’t have a spare several thousand dollars lying around sure, but I could make it happen one way or another.

And those other concerns somehow aren’t sticking – it’s like my brain is deliberately letting them slide Teflon-like away – yes, there’d be a recovery time but so what? I’m not working, anyway. And if there was a problem I could always get them taken out (and here it doesn’t matter how many episodes of Botched I watch – somehow I’m confident "it wouldn’t happen to me.") And, well, Dad would understand...?

So what’s the problem? When everything in my heart tells me yes, why haven’t I paid the deposit?

Ugh, so hard to understand, but it’s got something to do with two things:

Other women and the patriarchy.

We, as women, are DRENCHED in images and messages that whisper to us we’re not enough. There’s a whole chunk of capitalism dedicated to leading us to believe we are not okay unless we look/act/dress/speak a certain way.

My fear, I think, deep down, is that if I walk around with big beautiful fake boobs I’ll be – and this is kind of strange to say – setting a bad example.

I want to set a good example. Like for me, when I see a woman on TV who has wrinkles, well it’s like I’ve seen a goddamn unicorn. "Look at her!" I’ll marvel to my husband. "They gave her a job!"

I’ve worked in the entertainment biz for years, and many of those in America, so I know that a woman over 30 who works on TV has made a choice: will she allow herself to age, or not? It’s a difficult choice, a public choice – and the insidious question it hints at: will she still work?

I’m no longer in front of the camera but I’ve felt that struggle. And look, I know it’s not just women in the biz. Recently I decided (and when I say I decided this was the result of another months long research project complete with multiple consultations with hairdressers and some really heartfelt soul searching) to grow out my grey roots.