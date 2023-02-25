Our saviour complex is making the new Britney Spears story too uncomfortable to watch.

Once upon a time, the Britney Spears story was an easy one to tell.

From the 1990s she was the Princess of Pop, complete with catchy song lyrics, a stomach that spawned its own flattering headlines, record-breaking album sales, and the promise of becoming a big-screen leading lady following the release of Crossroads.

(And before you roll your eyes at the movie, please take a moment of respect to remember it was penned by Shonda Rhimes.)

Then she transitioned to an off-the-rails "train wreck", at least in the eyes of the tabloids and paparazzi that clocked her every move. Becoming better known for shaving her head in full view of the paparazzi, who she later attacked with an umbrella, before being placed under a conservatorship where every decision about her life was taken out of her hands.

Then came the Free Britney movement, the Framing Britney Spears documentary, and a worldwide push from fans and celebrities alike, all pulling together in support of the Grammy winner until a court case resulted in the termination of the conservatorship.

This next phase of the Britney story has seen her marry her longtime partner Sam Asghari, but in reality, much of the coverage around her has been centred around her social media posts and the fan theories that are incessantly swirling around them.

Listen to The Spill discuss the new Britney Spears story. Post continues below.

In the past year, the 41-year-old has posted a series of videos to her Instagram account which fans have labelled everything from 'troubling' to 'completely unhinged' accompanied by lengthy captions that can read as rushed and erratic.

The videos often show Britney dancing around her home, speaking in a seemingly erratic manner, telling stories in different accents, and sometimes appearing emotional and bursting into tears.

These posts, coupled with the fact that Britney regularly deletes her account and goes for months without being seen in public, have caused a series of fan theories to emerge, suggesting that Britney is being held captive, is missing or (in some of the wilder corners of the internet) has mysteriously died and then been replaced by a clone.