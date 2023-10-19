Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera's 20-year feud can be traced back to one 2003 interview.

There's a lot that fans expect from Britney Spears' forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me: plenty of Justin Timberlake goss, several accusations about her family and conservatorship, and of course, a few shady comments sent Christina Aguilera's way.

The two pop stars monopolised mainstream music throughout the early '00s, but they always hated each other. Or so the tabloids would have us believe.

But the reports of a rivalry between Britney and Christina have continued to persist for more than 20 years. In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live, Aguilera was asked if she thinks she will be mentioned in the memoir.

"Has she called you and said, 'Hey, heads up?'" asked the host.

"Dude, I don’t know," Aguilera replied.

"Are you hoping that you’re in it?" Kimmel pressed, to which the 'Fighter' singer replied, "Am I hoping? I mean, I’m hoping that, you know, everything is all good with her and everything’s beautiful. I think the future should be celebrated."

Ultimately, it doesn't sound like the singer wants to be in the book, joking with Kimmel that she'd prefer he was in the memoir instead. "I’d rather be it you than me. So hopefully you’ll be in it. You’ll make the book."

