Jessica Biel, 38, and Justin Timberlake, 39, 'secretly' welcomed their second child into the family last week, The Daily Mail revealed over the weekend.

The couple, who have been married for eight years, had their first son, Silas, in April 2015. It's believed their second child is also a boy.

The publication said Biel's mother, Kimberly Conroe Biel, is staying with them in their Big Sky, Montana, home recently, where the family have chosen to isolate during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple have not been seen in public since March 25.

Biel has not been photographed publicly since her March 3 birthday, when she posted a photo to Instagram of her wearing loose clothes as her husband held her birthday cake. It's now understood she would have been about four months pregnant at the time.

The reported birth of the couple comes eight months after Timberlake was in the middle of an alleged cheating scandal (which he outright denied) with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright in November last year.

Here's everything we know about Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship.

The cheating scandal

In November 2019, photos of singer-turned-actor Justin Timberlake holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright spread like wildfire through the internet, accompanied with whispers of cheating allegations.

In images published by The Sun, Timberlake was seen on a balcony bar in New Orleans as he laughed with his colleague, seemingly engaged in a flirtatious manner. The publication stated he was not wearing his wedding ring.