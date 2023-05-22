'You’re lying through your teeth!' Just everything we know about Britney Spears’ memoir.

As someone who grew up perfecting the dance moves to 'Oops!...I Did It Again' and devoured Crossroads (was I the only one who liked that movie? #truefan), I can’t even begin to tell you how obsessed I am with everything Britney Spears does.

Like, did you know she has an entire highlights reel on her Insta page of her just... upside down?

And you bet I’mma watch every single one of her dance videos. Mostly out of concern (here’s hoping she really is okay) but also because it’s Britney b*tch, and she doesn’t give a damn.

Watch the Britney Vs Spears Official Trailer.



Video via Netflix.

Since her conservatorship ended in November 2021, the 41-year-old mother of two has NOT held back on the Gram. After 13 years of being under the control of her father, she’s finally free and doing whatever the hell she likes – including writing her tell-all memoir (at last!).

Okay, okay SHE isn't writing it – journalist and novelist Sam Lansky is helping her out – and I am hooked. Especially when she drops little teasers like this:

“I think some people are wanting to hear my story,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “Either through a book or what have you???