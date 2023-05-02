The Met Gala red carpet is in full swing right now as celebrities show off their Karl Lagerfeld dedication looks outside New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

But here's the roundup of all the behind-the-scenes stuff that actually... went into those looks.

A lot of Instastory snooping was involved here, so please enjoy.

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian, who was initially rumoured to not be attending this year's Met Gala until she posted a photo of herself with the late Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette (I know, it sounds bananas to even type that sentence out) has posted a couple of behind-the-scenes photos of her hours before the Gala.

But first, here's the cat tax photo we all need.