A new dad and a rock singer: Where the cast of Gossip Girl are now, 13 years later.

This post mentions sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 13 years since Gossip Girl (and all its glorious drama) first hit our screens. From the secret scandals to the entangled love triangles, it didn’t take long for our teenage minds to become seriously obsessed.

The hit 2000’s show followed the lives of a group of New York high school students, most notably Serena (played by Blake Lively) and her best friend Blair (played by Leighton Meester). Oh, and there was a mysterious blogger who somehow knew everyone’s secrets and liked to expose them.

Video by CW.

Even though the series wrapped up in 2012, Gossip Girl continues to grow a cult following today.

So much so, that the show has inspired an upcoming reboot series with a new generation of Manhattan’s young elite. But sadly, the original Blair, Serena or Nate won’t be returning (the actors have been pretty busy after all).

Here’s what our favourite Upper East Siders have been up to since the original show aired.

Blake Lively (Serena van der Woodsen)