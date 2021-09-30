ROADTEST: "I went searching for the perfect leggings for short girls. Here's my verdict."

In Mamamia’s Road Test series, real women trial the latest trends, treatments and techniques you need to know about - and share their honest thoughts. If it's out there, you can bet we've tried it.

I live in activewear. And no, that's not an exaggeration.

I live in New South Wales, and throughout this latest lockdown, like for many of us, the best thing for my head has been walking daily. So, if I have no meetings and I'm just at my desk all day, I wear activewear from sunrise to sunset. It's comfy as hell - why wouldn't I?

But despite wearing it constantly, I've always struggled to shop for activewear. More specifically, leggings.

See, I'm really short. Five-foot to be exact. And most pants are made for people taller than me, so I'm always finding leggings are too long for my legs.

A few weeks ago, I reached out to my fellow shorties on Instagram to hear what leggings they suggest that actually fit length-wise on shorter women. And the responses came flooding in.

I tested out five leggings from five brands, in the styles recommended to me because of my height. Oh, and I specifically avoided my usual go-to black, just to give myself an extra challenge.

Let's get into it.

First up, we've got a pair from female-founded, Aussie-made brand Nimble Activewear. I chose the style High Rise 7/8 because I was told they would fit me length-wise. And I couldn't go past the taupe and black print (ca-ute!).

The leggings, the length and the waistband. Image: Supplied.