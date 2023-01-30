Everyone is talking about 'toxic' period underwear. Here's what you need to know.

Period undies have been a big ol' game-changer for anyone with a menstrual cycle. They make having a period easier. More convenient. Comfier. Leak-proof. And dare we say it... better?

And all the brands - goodness. They've noticed just how much we like them. And now there's a whole heap of different options to choose from with varying styles, colours, absorbencies - you name it.

But if you're a person who's partial to period undies, chances are you've been hearing lots of noise from the US around... dangerous chemicals. Found in period undies.

And chemicals are not really something we want in our knickers.

So what exactly does this all mean? Are they really okay to wear? Should we stop wearing them? SHOULD WE STOP?