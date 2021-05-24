'I overhauled my underwear drawer and I've never felt more empowered.'

The most illogical part of this hoarding is that I no longer even like my old clothes or underwear.

The things that no longer fit me are not timeless classic pieces. No, they are from when I thought Ke$ha was quite stylish.

Clothing wise, I went through a very cutesy stage. Think Alannah Hill meets Hannah Montana, now I feel I've lodged too many tax returns and done a lot more living to quite pull that off.

My old underwear is even more grim. I bought plain nude t-shirt bras because I was scared of my own nipples, and also bras with weird buckles that poked my body in unflattering places (popular during the Fifty Shades of Grey frenzy).

I thought they were the definition of sexy. I have no idea why I went to so much trouble, considering the men I dated didn't even own bed frames.

I decided to tackle my wardrobe this week after seeing a video from Bras N Things that caught my attention. It showcased a range of different women, all different sizes, owning their bodies and celebrating themselves.

Women that looked like me.

Naturally, I thought all these women looked stunning, it made me wonder: why was I so hard on my own body? Why had I decided I wasn’t worth celebrating and why on earth didn’t I own a bra that made me feel sexy (because damn it I AM sexy)?

This video was for women who wanted to step into their power, feel more confident in their skin and take control of their life. It felt like it was talking straight to me.

So here I was, doing something about it.

My usual clean-out ritual involves forcing myself to try on all of my clothes, then feeling terrible they didn't fit, before quickly placing them back in my wardrobe. Then I'd swear to myself that I'd never eat another meat pie for breakfast again. (An incredible hangover cure, btw).

Now I'm picking up each piece, examining it and asking myself the question, 'do I even like this anymore?' Very Marie Kondo. I'd look at a skirt with tulle under it and remind myself I wasn't one of The Veronicas and we're not in the early 2000s, so off to charity it would go.

The process of making it about my clothes rather than my body was effective.

Throwing out my underwear was even easier. The bras with buckles had lost their appeal, and the t-shirt bras had lost so much shape, they no longer resembled anything recognisable.