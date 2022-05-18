"My skin has improved so much": 11 women share the best skin treatment they’ve ever had.

You know what's fun? Having a nosy into other people's skincare routines. And there's honestly no better place to get your perve on than the You Beauty Facebook group. (If you're not a member, do your face a favour).

Because look, it's all a bit bloody confusing. The whole skincare thing. And most of us just want to be told what works and what to spend our money on. Especially when it comes to skin treatments.

There are so many choices! So many fancy names! It's hard to know whether we actually need them or will see any real benefits.

Watch: Here are seven ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Which is why we've pulled together a round-up of all the best skin treatments people genuinely recommend.

And while we all know results obviously vary between individual skin types (cause everyone's skin is different), it's helpful knowing what other people swear by for best results.

Below, 11 women from the You Beauty Facebook group share the very best skin treatment they've ever tried.

Skin needling.

"Skin needling is the best skin treatment I've had by far! I now use a derma roller at home each Sunday night and my skin has improved so much. I also use prescription retinoid every second night." - Jodi.

Listen: The $0 facial a supermodel swears by. Post continues below.

"I used to have a roller and then upgraded to a Dermapen [a microneedling pen] called Dr Pen M8. It's so easy to use and the results are better. I love skin needling." - Holly.

"For me, it's skin needling and good skincare products. The needling feels like a face tattoo, but a week later your skin is amazing." - Amy.

Prescription retinoid.

"A combination of skin needling and prescription retinoid for me. My acne scars are non-existent and the acne itself is almost completely gone as well." - Hannah.

BroadBand light (BBL).

"Not to be confused with Brazilian butt lift! BBL is a laser treatment that works to reduce the signs of ageing and pigmentation. Your freckles literally fall off, it's the best!" - Leah.

"[I started] BBL and prescription retinoid at age 53. The results are great - [my] capillaries were gone after one to two sessions and redness [was] down by 80 per cent." - Carolyn.