Everything to know about microdermabrasion: The skincare treatment sweeping your newsfeed.

By Mia Steiber from Finder

My skin technician calls microdermabrasion “going to the gym for your skin” – something that everyone can do for overall skin health.

If you’ve never had this treatment before, there are few things you should know going in. For anyone considering microdermabrasion, here are all the important questions answered.

What is it?

To put it simply, microdermabrasion is a very intense exfoliation.

Crystals or abrasive discs are used to abrade the skin, removing all rough, dead skin and revealing the lovely, new, young skin.

Microdermabrasion machines shoot out crystals, which scrub the dead skin off when they land on your skin. Both crystals and dead skin are then sucked up by a vacuum. The disc treatment (which is the more common style of microdermabrasion these days) involves an abrasive disc, which is rotated by a machine around the skin to achieve the same exfoliating effect.

No, it doesn’t hurt

Don’t listen to that girl in your office who said her friend’s mum got it and it was really painful.

It’s just a very intense exfoliation. Does it hurt when you use a grainy face scrub? Of course not. It may feel a little bit scratchy but it doesn’t hurt.

Of course microdermabrasion CAN hurt if the crystal machine is turned up high. But this is often counterproductive and it would be unlikely that any therapist would pick a high setting. If you’re experiencing any pain, mention it to your therapist. One of the settings is probably on too high.