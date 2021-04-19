While many of us quite like the idea of getting a beauty treatment done, it’s hard to know which one we should actually get.

With fancy names like microdermabrasion and derma rolling, most people don’t have a clue what each of them mean.

Because you should absolutely treat yourself every now and then, it’s a good idea to know what each popular beauty treatment does and whether it would be suitable for your specific skin concerns.

So we did the homework for you.

With some help from Laser Clinics Australia Global Medical Director’s Dr Jonathan Hopkirk, we learned all about the seven most popular beauty treatments to try, and what they actually do.

From microdermabrasion to a micro peel: it's beauty tailored to you.

1. Microdermabrasion

While microdermabrasion sounds a little complicated, the uber-popular beauty treatment is actually quite simple.

Basically, microdermabrasion is an advanced exfoliation treatment (like your scrub, but better) that removes dead skin cells to improve your skin’s texture and leave it smooth and glowing. Plus, as it's a beauty tailored to you, it targets various skincare concerns.

“This treatment is fantastic at tackling dull, dry or rough skin, helping prevent acne and reducing very superficial pigmentation and fine lines,” Laser Clinics Australia Global Medical Director’s Dr Jonathan Hopkirk said.