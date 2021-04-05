Exactly how to prep your skin for your wedding day, according to a skin expert.

After you've made it through the exciting, early stages of your engagement, it's time to get down to business. Your big day is coming up and you want to get your beauty routine in order to ensure you look your glowiest self on your wedding day.

But how exactly do you achieve it? What beauty products and treatments do you need to start incorporating to ensure your skin looks its best?

We spoke to Carina Gross, the skin expert behind Belameres, to learn exactly how to prep the skin in the months and days leading up to your wedding day. She also shared which treatments you should get done (depending on your skincare concerns) and which ones to avoid.

But before we begin, remember these are just suggestions - do what you feel comfortable doing because you'll look beautiful on your big day, regardless!

Watch: How much should a wedding dress cost? Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

When should I start my skin treatments before my wedding day?

The first, most important question, we needed to ask Carina was when exactly should you start getting skin treatments.

"This depends on the skin," she said. "If your skin is suffering from inflammation (especially acne) we would recommend starting your treatments three to six months prior to your big day."

But if your skin is pretty good year-round, she suggests treatments closer to the day.

"If you have good skin and would just like to have the perfect 'glow' then get two treatments for two weeks prior and ideally one treatment the night beforehand," she said.