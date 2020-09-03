TRIED & TESTED: I used the cult NuFace facial toning device. Here's my verdict.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Senior Beauty Writer Erin Docherty road tested the NuFace Trinity Mini Facial Toning Device.

Okay, first things first: the NuFace Trinity Mini isn't exactly a new device. You've probably seen it kicking around the beauty streets with all the other cool devices for a while, and you might've even read all of the glowing reviews.

And sure, it all sounds good, but these fancy devices can be pricey. And if you're anything like me you use these things for like, a week, before getting bored and chucking it in your bathroom drawer with your facial cleansing brushes, hair removal devices and light treatments, along with 789,670 miscellaneous charging cables.

Watch: Here are 3 easy ways to up your glow game. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

But then lockdown hit, and with some of us still unable to leave our houses (we're looking at you, Melbs) to enjoy all our regular beauty treatments, skincare devices powered into our beauty routines. And we're not exactly mad about it. Cause when you're stuck indoors for days on end, what else is there to do but electrocute your own face?

What is the NuFace Trinity Mini and how does it work?

Just to be clear, it doesn't *actually* feel like an electric shock, but rather a kind of gentle tingling sensation. That's because the device uses micro-current technology, which is a very low level of electric current. This helps to give your facial muscles a bit of a nudge and tells them to stop slacking off and taking so many smoko breaks.

While micro-current technology was originally introduced to help stimulate muscles in people with conditions like Bell's Palsy, it didn't take long for the technology to be picked up by the beauty industry for its facial-toning benefits.

With regular use, this particular device is designed to target things like fine lines, wrinkles and facial contour, all while improving your skin tone, stimulating collagen and circulation.