'I watch reality TV for my job. These are the types of shows I can't stomach.'

A few years back, I sat in front of my television and watched as a fruit bowl was tossed across a room in the name of entertainment.

It was the last time I properly watched an episode of Married At First Sight.

There was something about that moment that broke the spell for me.

Watching reality TV, or at least keeping across what's happening, is part of my job, so I can't avoid the drama of shows like MAFS completely.

But since then, as I deciphered whatever Bryce did on MAFS or dissected why two Bachelor contestants were feuding, I became increasingly thankful for the rise of more 'wholesome' shows that didn't leave me feeling angry or frustrated.

Some shows dial up the drama. We know so-and-so will make a terrible fake bride for whatshisname, but production and casting do it anyway because that's the point of the show.

Some plan to be dramatic, and in doing so put contestants in humiliating situations or set them up for failure.

These shows are entertaining for the same reason traffic always builds up near a car crash: you can't look away, even if you don't like what you're seeing.

Image: Nine.