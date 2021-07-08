A new format and plenty of romance: Sophie Monk on what to expect from Beauty and the Geek's return.

Beauty and the Geek has a lot of TV history, but we've never seen it like this before.

The reality series originally ran for six seasons from 2009 until 2014, and has been revived by Channel Nine for an seventh Australian season beginning July 11, 2021.

The show follows a group of 10 female 'beauties' and 10 male 'geeks' who must pair up and work together to compete in challenges to survive elimination.

Watch: The Beauty and the Geek Australia 2021 trailer. Post continues below video.

It's a competition show, a dating show and social experiment all rolled into one, and damn, we're excited.

Ahead of the premiere, we spoke to host Sophie Monk about all the things we can expect, and why this series brought her back to the reality TV world.

It's actually going to be really wholesome.

Look, it's 2021 and we have to admit the previous iteration of Beauty and the Geek was a teensy bit problematic, with a lot of the show designed so we can laugh at the contestants quirks and weaknesses in situations they weren't used to.

It was pretty one-dimensional, but Monk told us things are different this time around.

"When they described it to me, they said they're not going to make a fool of anyone. It's not like you're going to pick on the beauties and make them look silly, or make the geeks look stupid either," she explained.

"It's just such a positive show, it's got all the comedy there and then next minute, by episode three, I was just in tears watching it. It's such a feel-good show, all the entertainment is there and you just fall in love with the cast. They will be your favourite people on TV."

(Speaking of the cast, you can check out exactly who they are and where to follow them in our roundup here.)