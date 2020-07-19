Dear MasterChef judges: thank you for walking through a pandemic with us.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.
On Tuesday night, I found myself crying over some mushy fish.
I hadn't stuffed up my dinner. Although let's face it, in 2020, that could easily be enough to set any of us off.
No, mushy fish was the flaw in the dish that sent MasterChef favourite Callum Hann home after an elimination cook-off with fellow contestant and close friend and Laura Sharrad, meaning he just missed out on a spot in Sunday's semi-final.
After 13 gruelling weeks in the kitchen, the father of one needed a couple of minutes to compose himself before speaking, and he wasn't the only one.
You all really need to know that @callumskitchen's wholesome nice guy persona on #MasterChefAU is all an act.— Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) July 14, 2020
In reality he's actually even nicer.
So downhearted too see Callum @callumskitchen leave #masterchef tonight. A true gentleman, humble in victory, gracious in defeat, a culinary genius, and the type of perfect role model that our nation needs more of. You will be missed. Congrats and fair well.— Nathan Jankowski (@inthedarklab) July 14, 2020
I’m gutted that Callum is gone. Great cook and what a seriously top bloke: warm, humble and passionate. Kudos to Laura; the pasta Queen has grown on me and she is a brilliant technician. #MasterChefAU #MasterChef #masterchefaustralia— JPS (@JonathanEva2018) July 14, 2020
Top Comments