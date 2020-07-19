Dear MasterChef judges: thank you for walking through a pandemic with us.

And, in the difficult moments, when they wanted to embrace each other and couldn't - like when 21-year-old fan favourite Jess Liemantara was sent home - we cried with them because we knew just how utterly hopeless it felt.

Jess Liemantara's elimination from MasterChef was all the more difficult to watch because none of her fellow contestants were allowed to hug and comfort her. Image: Channel 10.

But in the thick of each cooking challenge, we forgot all about that for an hour or so. We allowed ourselves to be swept up in the chaos of the kitchen where we were taken on a journey, not just by the contestants, but by the show’s three new judges.

And it was a journey that was every bit emotional as it was culinary.

Melissa Leong, who has spoken openly about her struggle with depression - and her need for a codeword to use when it all gets a bit much and she needs the leave the kitchen - has helped normalise mental health issues at a time when they’ve never affected so many of us.

Her empathy for the contestants and their journey has extended to us and ours, whether she says it explicitly or not. Her vulnerability and kindness have made us feel seen.

When Jock Zonfrillo held worry beads in his hands during one particularly high pressure episode, later admitting they help him cope with stress, we felt understood. We felt a little less silly about our own coping mechanisms.

And Andy Allen, well he’s our old mate, isn’t he? The one who always lifts your spirits whenever you see them. The one who says, ‘You’ll be right.’ And you just know somehow you will.