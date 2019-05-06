In a twist precisely no one saw coming, the best show on Australian television right now is about adults building very exciting things with blocks.

One month ago, we were salivating over people cheating on each other while yelling “YOU AIN’T NO KING DING-A-LING” and pouring alcoholic beverages into each others… eyes.

That’s where we were at as a civilisation

We weren’t proud, but we were happy, and when Married at First Sight came to an end, no one quite knew what the hell we were meant to do.

Who knew that people giggling over Lego, and listening to the expertise of Australia’s only Lego Certified Professional (which we didn’t know was a thing until we all became Lego experts exactly three weeks ago) Ryan ‘The Brickman’ McNaught, could fill that hole.

Lego Masters Australia, hosted by Hamish Blake, features contestants from all over the country competing to build the very best Lego project and you would not believe how good some people are at Lego.

Just like Gogglebox, the concept itself sounds appalling.

"Who would want to watch grown adults build stuff from colourful blocks several times a week?" apprehensive viewers asked when the ads first started airing.

"How interesting can Lego really be?"

Well let me tell you.

The contestants work on their projects for up to 11 hours, and so far challenges have included creating three levels of an apartment, mega cities, and completing everyday objects (from a typewriter, to a violin, to a television) with Lego.