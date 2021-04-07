A comprehensive investigation into Bryce's rumoured 'secret girlfriend'.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

Well, well, well.

Precisely everyone in Australia knows Bryce from MAFS has a secret girlfriend, but he still hasn't... admitted it.

The rumour has been circling for months (seriously, how long is this damn show?), and he's done precisely nothing to allay anyone's fears that this is true.

Watch: Melissa and Bryce get some difficult feedback from their families on Married At First Sight. Post continues below video.

It's all set to come to a head on this week's episodes of the show, after his friends did a really bad job of pretending he did not in fact have a secret girlfriend waiting 'on the outside' in front of Bryce's TV-show wife Melissa.

So, what gives?

Lucky we're very serious journalists who have done some very serious investigating. We might not have a confession from the man himself, but we have sources, namely Instagram posts, and evidence, also namely Instagram posts.

Here's what we know.

His (alleged) secret girlfriend, Courtney.

Let's start with the juiciest stuff: the girlfriend herself.

So Dramatic! has released pics of Bryce with a woman named Courtney, looking very much a couple at a wedding just three weeks before MAFS filming started.