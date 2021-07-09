A quick recap of the mysterious "breakup" between The Bachelor's Bella Varelis and Bec Cvilikas.

"Who cares?"

"Why are you writing about this?"

"Wait... who?"

Look, I know you're asking these questions right now. I know you are.

But we need to talk about Bella Varelis and Bec Cvilikas' friendship breakup, okay?

Watch the trailer for The Bachelor 2021 below. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel 10.

It all began when the duo met on Locky Gilbert's season of The Bachelor last year. (Yes, I'm still thinking about last year's season. And no, I'm not ashamed to admit that.)

When the season first began, Bella initially formed a close bond with fellow contestant Irena Srbinovska.

But as the duo became frontrunners in the competition, Bella and Irena's friendship ultimately ended in a cocktail party confrontation, which ended with an epic storm out.

"I'm f**king over your bullsh*t, to be honest," Bella told Irena as she stormed off. "You're a manipulative little b*tch."

Yep, it was... hectic.

When the show wrapped up, Irena ended up with Locky.

But Bella didn't walk away from the show empty-handed. In fact, she left The Bachelor with a new best friend – fellow contestant Bec Cvilikas, who she grew close with following her confrontation with Irena.

As both Bella and Bec were looking to move out at the time, they decided to move in together.