'She leaves and goes to his bed.' The moment My Kitchen Rules went full Married at First Sight.

You may have thought while Channel Nine was giving us all the sex and relationship gossip on Married at First Sight, Channel Seven was sticking very strictly to cooking.

But on Monday night’s episode of My Kitchen Rules, a bombshell got dropped at the dinner table.

Two contestants…from different pairings…are having sex, behind the scenes, and it’s causing all kinds of mayhem.

At Josh and Austin’s ultimate Instant Restaurant last night, it was revealed that Piper (of Piper and Veronica) and Victor (of Victor and G) are doing the dirty after hours when the cameras turn off.

At the beginning of the night, the other contestants noticed Victor’s sad and unimpressed vibes at the table.

“Victor…your energy sucks”, Romel told him.

You can watch the revelation unfold here. Post continues after video.

Romel then accused Piper of telling Victor what the other couples said about his food, behind the scenes.

Victor promptly lost it and stormed off.

Words like “deflect deflect” were yelled and there were water glass slamming – it’s everything we could have ever wanted from an adult tantrum on national television.

When other contestants continued to press Piper, she decided to storm off too, leaving Veronica to drop the bombshell of the season: