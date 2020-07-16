From Melissa's mystery box to the Golden Snitch: The 10 best moments of MasterChef 2020.

To catch up on all things ﻿MasterChef Australia 2020﻿, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

If you've been watching this season of MasterChef, you will agree when we say that it has hands down been the wholesome content we've needed during this crazy time.

The reality cooking show which started back in April, gave us an instant sense of relief as the world suddenly became filled with overwhelming uncertainty.

Things we all say while watching MasterChef. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

The first episode introduced us to three new judges — Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo, and brought back various familiar faces including Poh Ling Yeow and Reynold Poernomo. Almost immediately, we were hooked.

But sadly, there are only a few days left before it comes to an end for another year.﻿

So, let's take a trip down memory lane.

Here are the 10 best moments from MasterChef 2020.

1. Introducing us to the new judges.

We cannot deny that when they announced three new judges would replace the veterans, we were worried.

Will they be as good? Will they be as funny? Will they... work?

But quickly we had our answer: Hell yes.