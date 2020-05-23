The youngest chef and a foodie family: Everything we know about MasterChef's Jess Liemantara.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

If you’re watching MasterChef this season, you’ll definitely know and love 22-year-old Jess Liemantara.

Despite being the youngest cook in the competition, she continues to stand out like fellow contestants Poh Ling Yeow and Reynold Poernomo, blowing the judges away with both sweet and savoury dishes (hello, pimped up noodles).

If you’re not watching this season of MasterChef, here’s what you’re missing. Post continues below.

Video by Channel 10

But there’s plenty more to the bubbly young chef than just great cooking.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jess Liemantara.